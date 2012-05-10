FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RWE says won't engage in Czech nuclear venture
May 10, 2012 / 8:51 AM / 5 years ago

FRANKFURT, May 10 (Reuters) - RWE AG has no plans to participate in planned expansion of the Czech nuclear plant at Temelin, chief financial officer Rolf Pohlig said in a call with journalists on Thursday in reply to a question.

The 70-percent state-owned power producer CEZ, the biggest listed central European company, said on Wednesday it has opened a multi-billion dollar tender to build two new units at Temelin, the biggest-ever procurement deal in the country.

CEZ had previously indicated it may look for a financial partner as well as some form of government guarantees for the new plant.

RWE stepped back from planned involvements in Britain recently. At home it has been exposed to the enforced nuclear shutdowns ordered by the German government in the wake of the Fukushima disaster by losing its Biblis nuclear power station. (Reporting by Vera Eckert; editing by Jason Neely)

