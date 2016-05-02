RWE trading unit sees profit boost from growth prospects

FRANKFURT, May 2 (Reuters) - RWE’s Supply and Trading unit aims to double the contribution of external customer business to 20 percent of operating profit, its chief executive, Markus Krebber, told reporters on Monday.

He said this will help transfer RWE’s energy know-how to new customer groups as some traditional business models decline in the transition from reliance on fossil fuels towards renewable energy.

Krebber also said that the unit, RWE’s trading floor that handles commodities, expects average annual operating profit of about 250 million euros ($287 million) in the coming years, after 156 million euros in 2015.

“We aim for this now that we have gas risks exposure under better control,” Krebber said.

He also said the unit will tap growth opportunities in global energy commodities trading, notably in the United States and Asia, where it has offices.

Last year’s operating profit was down 43.1 percent year-on-year, RWE said on release of earnings for the full year in March. ($1 = 0.8708 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Christoph Steitz)