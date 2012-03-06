RWE energy trading loss driven by gas-to-oil spread

ESSEN, Germany, March 6 (Reuters) - Pressure on gas margins and a loss from trading caused Germany’s RWE to post a loss of 800 million euros ($1.06 billion) in its Supply & Trading unit in 2011 compared with a loss of 21 million in 2010, it said on Tuesday.

“On the one hand, its (RWE‘s) trading business performance was unusually weak,” it said in a statement on presentation of full-year financial data.

“On the other hand, the difference between the price level of oil-indexed long-term supply contracts and the prices RWE is able to achieve when reselling on the market also continues to hamper our gas midstream business.”

Like many European peers, RWE has been hurt by continued exposure to gas supplies from Russia indexed to sky-high crude oil prices while European spot gas prices are much lower so RWE had to sell at a loss to retain customers.

Russian supplier Gazprom is in talks with many counterparties about discounts, including RWE, and just awarded Italy’s Eni better terms.

“I am confident that we will find a good solution,” CEO Juergen Grossmann said in the annual report, adding the process would take time and patience.

RWE said gas purchased in 2011 from third parties declined by 19 percent to 322.2 billion kilowatt hours (kWh), reflecting in part an unusually mild year when overall German energy usage declined by 5.3 percent to a post-unification low.

RWE, Germany’s biggest power producer, said power generation declined by 9 percent year-on-year to 205.7 billion kWh.

Its former profit bringer, the Biblis nuclear power station of 2,525 MW in Germany’s Hesse state, was shut last summer under the government’s plant to curb nuclear in favour of renewable energies in the wake of the Fukushima disaster in Japan.

RWE’s burden from the accelerated nuclear withdrawal added up to more than 1 billion euros, Grossmann said.

It also had to operate gas-to-power in the Netherlands, where it is the No.2 power producer, at lower capacity and replace transformers at two such plants in Britain, where a coal-fired unit was taken off the grid for conversion to biomass. ($1 = 0.7557 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert)