Veolia asks court stop RWE's Berlinwasser stake sale

DUESSELDORF, Germany, May 22 (Reuters) - French group Veolia has asked a German court to grant a temporary injunction to stop utility RWE selling its stake in water company Berlinwasser back to the federal state of Berlin.

“Via this injunction, we want to obtain from RWE, our co-shareholder in the holding that owns Berlinwasser, all the details on the conditions of the negotiations (with Berlin) before any final agreement is signed,” a spokeswoman for Veolia said.

Veolia and RWE jointly own 49.9 percent of Berlinwasser, and Berlin holds the remaining 50.1 percent.

RWE, hit by the German government’s decision to phase out nuclear power, is divesting 7 billion euros ($8.94 billion) worth of assets to pay down debt and improve earnings and has agreed to sell its quarter of Berlinwasser back to the state.

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters that RWE’s stake was expected to fetch a price of about 618 million euros, with a deal to take place in the coming weeks.

But Veolia said in its statement the planned stake sale would violate its rights and create legal uncertainty for Berlinwasser. It said there will be a hearing at the regional court in Berlin.

“We cannot yet assess the announcement by Veolia and can therefore not comment on it,” a spokeswoman for RWE said.