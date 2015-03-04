FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fridman's fund says still keen to find solution on UK North Sea assets
March 4, 2015

Fridman's fund says still keen to find solution on UK North Sea assets

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s LetterOne investment fund said on Wednesday it was still keen to work with the British government to find a solution that would allow it to buy assets in the North Sea.

“We are keen to work with the government and will leave no stone unturned to find a solution in the interest of everyone concerned,” the fund said.

A British government source said earlier on Wednesday Britain will not back down over its opposition to Fridman’s purchase of North Sea gas licences having cemented its objections at a meeting attended by Prime Minister David Cameron. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by David Evans)

