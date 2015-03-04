Fridman's fund says still keen to find solution on UK North Sea assets

LONDON, March 4 (Reuters) - Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman’s LetterOne investment fund said on Wednesday it was still keen to work with the British government to find a solution that would allow it to buy assets in the North Sea.

“We are keen to work with the government and will leave no stone unturned to find a solution in the interest of everyone concerned,” the fund said.

A British government source said earlier on Wednesday Britain will not back down over its opposition to Fridman’s purchase of North Sea gas licences having cemented its objections at a meeting attended by Prime Minister David Cameron. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov, editing by David Evans)