EU to oppose Ryanair, Aer Lingus deal - source
November 5, 2012 / 4:46 PM / 5 years ago

EU to oppose Ryanair, Aer Lingus deal - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 5 (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators plan to object to Ryanair’s proposed takeover of rival Aer Lingus because the Irish budget airline has not offered sufficient concessions, a person familiar with the matter said on Monday.

“A statement of objections is likely,” said the person, who declined to be named because of the sensitivity of the matter.

A statement of objections is a confidential document issued by the European Commission that sets out in detail the concerns it has about a proposed merger or takeover deal.

The person said the objections were likely to be sent to Ryanair in the coming week or two.

The source said the European Commission had not sought feedback from consumers or competing airlines on the concessions offered by Ryanair, indicating that it was unconvinced by the airline’s arguments.

