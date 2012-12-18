FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Irish govt to oppose Ryanair bid for Aer Lingus
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 18, 2012 / 6:01 PM / in 5 years

Irish govt to oppose Ryanair bid for Aer Lingus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The Irish government has decided to oppose Ryanair’s bid to take over Aer Lingus after studying details of the plan, Transport Minister Leo Varadkar said on Tuesday.

The bid is currently being investigated by the European Commission on competition grounds.

“The commission will make its determination in its own time but what is the case is that the government isn’t supporting the bid,” Varadkar told journalists.

“We won’t cooperate with their remedies package... We don’t see any advantages for Ireland in what is being proposed.”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.