Ryanair seeks EU regulatory approval for Aer Lingus bid

BRUSSELS, July 26 (Reuters) - Irish budget carrier Ryanair is seeking EU regulatory approval for its third takeover bid for former Irish flag carrier Aer Lingus, the European Commission said on Thursday.

The Commission, which acts as EU competition watchdog, said on its website that it would decide by Aug. 29 whether to clear the deal. Ryanair notified the Commission of its bid on Tuesday.

The Commission vetoed Ryanair’s 2007 attempted takeover of Aer Lingus, in which the Irish government holds a 25 percent stake.