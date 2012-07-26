FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ryanair seeks EU regulatory approval for Aer Lingus bid
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
July 26, 2012 / 8:14 AM / 5 years ago

Ryanair seeks EU regulatory approval for Aer Lingus bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 26 (Reuters) - Irish budget carrier Ryanair is seeking EU regulatory approval for its third takeover bid for former Irish flag carrier Aer Lingus, the European Commission said on Thursday.

The Commission, which acts as EU competition watchdog, said on its website that it would decide by Aug. 29 whether to clear the deal. Ryanair notified the Commission of its bid on Tuesday.

The Commission vetoed Ryanair’s 2007 attempted takeover of Aer Lingus, in which the Irish government holds a 25 percent stake.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.