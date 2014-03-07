UK dismisses Ryanair appeal against cutting Aer Lingus stake

DUBLIN, March 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s competition watchdog has dismissed a Ryanair appeal against a previous ruling that it has to sell most of its stake in Irish rival Aer Lingus , it said on Friday.

The Competition Commission upheld the previous decision that Ryanair’s 30 percent stake in Aer Lingus could substantially reduce competition on some routes.

“Ryanair’s appeal dismissed,” a commission spokesman said in a statement.

The British watchdog has jurisdiction over the Irish airlines due to 11 routes between Ireland and Britain where Ryanair flights compete with those of Aer Lingus or partner Aer Arann.