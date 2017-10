EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O‘Leary said on Tuesday he is confident the European Commission will accept a package of remedies offered to obtain approval to buy Ireland’s Aer Lingus .

The concessions to EU antitrust regulators were submitted on Friday after earlier proposals by the airline failed to soothe competition concerns over its third bid to buy Irish rival Aer Lingus.