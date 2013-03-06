FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK resumes probe into Ryanair stake in Aer Lingus
March 6, 2013 / 6:12 PM / in 5 years

UK resumes probe into Ryanair stake in Aer Lingus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, March 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s Competition Commission said on Wednesday it has resumed an invetigation into whether Ryanair’s 30 percent stake in rival Irish airline Aer Lingus distorts competition in the UK market.

The investigation had been put on hold while the European Commission decided whether to block Ryanair’s latest attempt at a full takeover of Aer Lingus, which it did last week.

The competition commission, which has the power to force Ryanair to sell its stake, will publish its findings by July 11, it said in a statement.

