UPDATE 1-Ryanair says 'positive' on Boeing Max after talks

LONDON, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Ryanair is positively disposed towards the Boeing 737 Max after talks with the U.S. aircraft maker over a possible order for up to 200 of the planes, its chief financial officer said on Wednesday.

“We’re pleased with what we have found so far. Our view on it is positive,” Howard Millar told journalists in London.

Ryanair said in June that it could place an order by the end of the year. Millar did not comment on the timing of a possible order, saying only that a working group review should be complete by the end of October.

Ryanair says it would not need the planes to enter service until 2018 or 2019, so is not in a rush to make the order. In past negotiations Ryanair has delayed placing an order for years in a bid to secure the best price.

Millar estimated that the Max could deliver fuel cost savings of up to 13 percent.

Ryanair is exploring the possibility of removing one of the Max’s rear toilets to get an extra 11 seats and reach its ideal plane capacity of 200, Millar said.

Millar also said that Ryanair had agreed to start accepting American Express cards on its web site as part of a push to boost the number of business travellers, which he said currently account for around 20 percent of its customers.