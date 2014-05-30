FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ryanair plans euro bond issue
Sections
Featured
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
North Korea
U.S. challenged by rising North Korea tensions, Russia urges calm
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
Energy & Environment
Japan fires up biomass energy, but fuel shortage looms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 30, 2014 / 8:36 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ryanair plans euro bond issue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background, context on company)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, May 30 (IFR) - Ryanair has mandated BNP Paribas, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings ahead of what will be the European low-cost airline’s debut bond issue.

The transaction will be a rare opportunity for European bond investors to get exposure to the airline sector. According to one of the lead managers, the last bond issue from an airline in Europe was back in 2012.

Roadshows are planned June 3 to June 6, with Citigroup acting as global coordinator.

Ryanair is rated BBB+ by S&P and Fitch, which makes it the highest rated airline in the world according to airline’s full year results for the year ended March 31.

The company completed 482m of share buybacks during that time, ahead of its 400m target. The company has said it remains committed to return a further 500m to shareholders in Q4 via a special dividend subject to AGM approval.

Ryanair has a large expenditure programme in the coming years and sealed a 15bn deal with Boeing in 2013 to buy 175 planes. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Julian Baker, Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.