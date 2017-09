LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Ryanair Holdings PLC : * Plans to return E1BN to shareholders over next 2 years * Ryanair raises its growth plans from 100m to 110m pax by March 2019 * At least E400M in share buybacks to be completed during the current year to

FY March 2014 * Up to a further E600M in either special dividends or share buybacks targeted

in FY March 2015 * Source text for Eikon