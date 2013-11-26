FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF- Ryanair opens 3 new Italian domestic routes
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 26, 2013 / 12:55 PM / 4 years ago

BRIEF- Ryanair opens 3 new Italian domestic routes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ryanair Holdings PLC : * Ryanair opens 3 new Rome domestic routes * Allocates 6 aircraft to a Rome Fiumicino base * Rising to 12 based aircraft in September 2014 * Service starting in under four weeks time * Over next 12 months, to move many of these Italian routes from Ciampino to

Fiumicino * Fiumicino to be main airport for domestic services to/from Rome * Will increase these daily frequencies if Alitalia cuts back. * Launching 3 new southern Italy domestic routes with these daily flights

commencing on wed 18th December next * Requested talks with Alitalia over any opportunities to assist Alitalia in

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.