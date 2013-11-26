BRIEF- Ryanair opens 3 new Italian domestic routes

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Ryanair Holdings PLC : * Ryanair opens 3 new Rome domestic routes * Allocates 6 aircraft to a Rome Fiumicino base * Rising to 12 based aircraft in September 2014 * Service starting in under four weeks time * Over next 12 months, to move many of these Italian routes from Ciampino to

Fiumicino * Fiumicino to be main airport for domestic services to/from Rome * Will increase these daily frequencies if Alitalia cuts back. * Launching 3 new southern Italy domestic routes with these daily flights

commencing on wed 18th December next * Requested talks with Alitalia over any opportunities to assist Alitalia in