Ryanair chooses Ireland's CarTrawler as Hertz replacement
August 25, 2015

Ryanair chooses Ireland's CarTrawler as Hertz replacement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Ryanair launched a new car hire partnership with Irish online aggregator CarTrawler on Tuesday to replace a long-running deal with Hertz that ended last month.

Ryanair is launching legal proceedings against Hertz after the U.S. firm ended the partnership following a dispute over Ryanair’s indirect ticket sales.

Ryanair’s chief executive told Reuters this month that it aims to compete with online travel companies using a new website that will offer its 100 million annual passengers flight price comparisons, cheap hotel rooms and location-sensitive restaurant discounts.

Reporting Sarah Young, writing by Padraic Halpin; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
