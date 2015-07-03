Ryanair to move Copenhagen-based aircraft after court ruling

DUBLIN, July 3 (Reuters) - Ryanair will move its one Copenhagen-based aircraft out of the country following a court ruling that airport staff in the Danish capital had the right to refuse to service its flights, the Irish airline said on Friday.

Europe’s largest low-cost airline’s policy of employing people in countries such as Denmark under the less generous terms of Ireland, rather than local rules, has incurred the anger of Danish labour unions.

The unions demanded that Ryanair sign a Danish collective agreement with its locally-based pilots and cabin crew. A Danish court ruled on Wednesday that the unions had the right to demand a collective agreement for Ryanair staff and also to stage a strike against the airline.

Ryanair are continuing to operate routes to and from Copenhagen on aircraft based outside of Denmark and said on Friday that it would increase its number of routes to 14 from 12. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin)