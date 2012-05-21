Ryanair says may pay dividend in 2015

DUBLIN, May 21 (Reuters) - Ryanair does not plan to pay a special dividend during the 2014 financial year, but may pay one in 2015, chief executive Michael O‘Leary said on Monday.

The airline, Europe’s largest budget carrier, had said on Monday it would pay a 483 million euro ($614 million) dividend to shareholders in November, part of the 2013 financial year, its second dividend since floating in 1997.

“I would be personally very determined that there won’t be a special dividend in FY14,” to avoid opening a debate about a regular annual dividend. There may, however, be a share buyback if there is no significant capital expenditure, he said.

“When we move into FY15 again, if there is no significant capex or aircraft order then I think we will look at another special dividend,” O‘Leary said.

“I think every second year if there is no aircraft order or significant capex (a special dividend) would be a reasonable assumption.”