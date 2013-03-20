FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Dutch watchdog fines Ryanair over hidden ticket costs
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 20, 2013 / 2:21 PM / 5 years ago

Dutch watchdog fines Ryanair over hidden ticket costs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

AMSTERDAM, March 20 (Reuters) - Irish low-budget airline Ryanair has been fined 370,000 euros ($476,800) by the Netherlands Consumer Authority for hidden costs associated with tickets purchased online by Dutch travellers.

The watchdog said that European regulations had been violated because full costs were unclear, consumers were not given the option to correct mistakes before finalising a booking and the company was difficult to contact and provided information in English, not Dutch.

“Ryanair offered air fares on its website that did not include all foreseeable and unavoidable costs, such as fees and surcharges,” it said. “Consumers thus paid considerably more than the air fares that were initially displayed.”

Ryanair, which the authority said has since revised the booking process and now provides accurate prices in advertisements, said it will appeal against the ruling.

“The decision of the Dutch consumer authority is littered with errors. Ryanair will appeal this unfounded decision and confirms that its website fully complies with all EU and Dutch consumer protection regulations,” a Ryanair spokesman said in a statement.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.