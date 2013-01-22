FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ryanair CEO says expects passenger growth of 3-4 pct in 2013
January 22, 2013

Ryanair CEO says expects passenger growth of 3-4 pct in 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 22 (Reuters) - Ryanair expects passenger growth of 3-4 percent in 2013, Chief Executive Michael O‘Leary said on Tuesday, with most growth expected in the winter months.

Passengers would increase to 82 million in 2013 from 79.5 million in 2012, O‘Leary said in an interview with Reuters.

O‘Leary said Europe’s largest low-cost airline is still in talks with the European Commission about a bid to take over Irish rival Aer Lingus, but he expects the Commission to give its green light to the bid.

The takeover bid for Ireland’s 75-year-old former flag carrier is being examined on competition grounds. The European Commission blocked a previous bid in 2007.

