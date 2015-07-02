FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ryanair to take legal action after Hertz ends partnership
July 2, 2015

Ryanair to take legal action after Hertz ends partnership

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, July 2 (Reuters) - Ryanair is to launch legal proceedings against car rental firm Hertz after the two companies ended a long-running partnership, Europe’s largest low-cost airline said on Thursday.

Ryanair said it had received notice on Thursday from Hertz “purporting to terminate Hertz’s exclusive car hire supply agreement with Ryanair” and had instructed its lawyers to pursue Hertz for breach of contract and damages.

A Hertz spokesman was not available for immediate comment. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; editing by Jason Neely)

