CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Ryanair says may return to bond market in next 12-18 months

(Corrects paragraph seven to say ancillary revenue per passenger to be flat in current financial year, not total ancillary revenue)

* CFO says lots of latent demand for Ryanair debt

By Conor Humphries and Victoria Bryan

DUBLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Ryanair could return to the bond market in the next 12-18 months after its debut bond in June was well received, the airline’s chief financial officer told Reuters on Wednesday.

“This is a market that we will come back to at some stage over the next 12-18 months,” Neil Sorahan said in an interview.

After gaining an investment grade credit rating, Ryanair borrowed 850 million euros ($986.68 million) in its first bond issue in June. Sorahan said the airline had offers on that day totalling 6.4 billion euros.

“There’s still a lot of people out there who wanted to get access to Ryanair debt and who didn‘t,” he said.

He said Ryanair was well covered with its capex needs for the current year to the end of March, and was looking at various financing options for the roughly 1 billion euros in capex planned for the next financial year.

Ryanair is reaping the benefits of a strategy shift to be nicer to customers, cutting some of its charges, providing free allocated seating and allowing passengers to take two bags into the cabin.

Sorahan said ancillary revenues, which grew 17 percent to 1.25 billion euros in the last financial year, would therefore be flat per passenger this year as Ryanair loses out on some of that revenue, but that additional costs incurred such as for marketing were being offset by winning more passengers to fill its planes.

Ryanair reported a 20 percent rise in passenger numbers for December, sending its shares to an all-time high.

“The biggest cost was a lot of the fees we gave up, like the boarding cards, the bags at the gate. But we’re getting it back in passenger numbers,” Sorahan said.

He said the airline expected its load factor for the 2014/15 financial year will be 87 percent, compared with 82 percent for the previous year. ($1 = 0.8615 euros) (Editing by Jane Merriman)