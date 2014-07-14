Ryanair says no plans to cut profit forecast

DUBLIN, July 14 (Reuters) - Ryanair has no plans to cut its profit forecast for the current financial year despite profit warnings by rivals Air France-KLM and Lufthansa , Chief Executive Michael O‘Leary said on Monday.

“We see no reason to change the range of our guidance for the coming year,” O‘Leary said in an interview. “Forward bookings are running about 7 percent ahead of where they were this time last year.”

Ryanair in May forecast that it would make a profit of between 580 million euros million)and 620 million euros ($791.15-$845.71 million) in the year to March 2015. The airline is due to release quarterly financial results for the three months to the end of June on July 28. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Louise Heavens)