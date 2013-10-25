FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ryanair, bowing to complaints, cuts fees, allows extra carry-on bag
October 25, 2013

Ryanair, bowing to complaints, cuts fees, allows extra carry-on bag

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Ryanair is to slash its charges for extra baggage and for reprinting boarding passes in its biggest move yet to shake off a reputation for bad customer service.

The measures aim to address some of the most frequent complaints against the airline, which was voted the worst of the 100 biggest brands serving the British market by readers of consumer magazine Which?

The budget airline, Europe’s largest, will also allow passengers to bring a second small carry-on bag on board at no extra charge and correct minor errors in bookings within 24 hours, it said in a statement on Friday.

“These are the first in a series of customer service improvements which Ryanair is actively working on to make our low fare services easier to access and even more enjoyable for our millions of customers,” said Caroline Green, Ryanair’s director of customer service.

Management have admitted Ryanair must improve if it is to meet its ambitious target of boosting passenger numbers to 110 million from 80 million over the next 5 years following the order of 175 Boeing 737s.

The fee for reprinting boarding passes of passengers who have checked in online will be cut from 70 euros to 15 euros, while the standard baggage fee will be cut to 30 euros from 60 euros, the statement said.

All of the changes will be introduced during the coming six months, the statement said.

