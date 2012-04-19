UPDATE 1-Ryanair sees next big plane order after 2014

* CEO expects to order 200-400 planes after end of 2014

* Forward bookings strong, no need to adjust outlook

DUBLIN, April 19 (Reuters) - Ryanair, Europe’s biggest budget airline, does not expect to make its next big aircraft order before 2015, chief executive Michael O‘Leary said on Thursday.

The Irish airline plans to order between 200 and 400 planes by the end of 2016 to fulfil its target of doubling its capacity to around 150 million passengers per year from 76 million in 2010, O‘Leary told journalists.

”At some time in the next four or five years we will have a large order to make ... the working assumption would be between 200 and 400 aircraft.

“We have resigned ourselves to the fact that there probably won’t be any new aircraft orders in 2012 or ‘13 or ‘14. We’ll wait for the next downturn in the cycle,” he said.

Ryanair currently flies only Boeing jets, but said it would consider other manufacturers. Talks with the U.S. planemaker over a 200-plane order broke down in 2009.

O‘Leary said Ryanair saw no reason to change its outlook for the year.

“Forward bookings are strong, yields remain under pressure and costs are under pressure,” he said.

Ryanair, which in 2010 paid its first dividend since being floated 15 years ago, will likely approve a substantial dividend in the financial year ending March 2013, but will not follow it with another in 2014, he said.