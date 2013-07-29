FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Seat charges help Ryanair profit meet forecast
July 29, 2013 / 5:01 AM / in 4 years

Seat charges help Ryanair profit meet forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, July 29 (Reuters) - Retrenching rivals and extra charges for choosing seats helped low-cost airline Ryanair meet forecasts with profit of 78 million euros ($103 million) in the three months to June, the Irish airline said on Monday.

Net profit at Europe’s biggest budget airline compared with a forecast of 78 million euros in a poll of over 20 analysts by the company.

The Dublin-based airline, famous for its no-frills service, expects to earn 570-600 million euros in the year to March, versus last year’s 569 million euros.

