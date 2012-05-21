FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 21, 2012 / 5:05 AM / in 5 years

Ryanair warns of sharp profit fall as recession bites

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, May 21 (Reuters) - Ryanair :

* Posts net profit of 503 mln eurs in 12 months to March 2012 (vs. f‘cast 491 mln euros)

* FY12 EPS 34 euro cent vs 33 cent analyst forecast

* Proposes 34 eur cent per share special dividend (483 mln eur) payable in Nov 2012 subject to AGM approval

* Sees 400-440 mln eur net profit in year to March 2013 (analyst f‘cast 510 mln)

* Says recession, austerity, currency concerns and lower fares to hit FY13 profit

* Traffic to grow 5 pct in FY13 to 79 mln pax, fuel bill to rise 320 mln eur (90 pct hedged)

* Expects to report Q1 profit fall due to higher fuel prices

