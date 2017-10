DUBLIN, July 30 (Reuters) - Ryanair :

* Posts net profit of 99 mln eurs in three months to June (vs. f‘cast 123 mln eur)

* Q1 EPS 6.9 euro cent vs 9 cent analyst forecast

* Average fares increase 4 percent, total revenue per passenger up 5 pct

* Net profit forecast for FY to mar 2013 unchanged at 400-440 mln eur

* Outlook remains cautious for the year. Austerity, EU recession to restrain fare growth

* CFO says sees no change in plan to ground 80 aircraft this winter