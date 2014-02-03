FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ryanair posts quarterly loss but sees price pressure easing
February 3, 2014 / 6:31 AM / 4 years ago

Ryanair posts quarterly loss but sees price pressure easing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Ryanair posted a 35 million euro ($47 million) loss for the last three months of 2013 as it discounted tickets to boost passenger numbers, but management said intense price competition in Europe was easing.

Chief Executive Michael O‘Leary said the loss, its worst performance in its traditionally weak third quarter since 2008, was “entirely due” to a 9 percent fall in average fares and weaker sterling.

The airline’s profit forecast for the year remains unchanged at 500-520 million euros, O‘Leary said in a statement.

