FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ryanair to hire new senior executive to boost image
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 9, 2013 / 6:37 PM / in 4 years

Ryanair to hire new senior executive to boost image

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Ryanair is to hire a new senior executive to spearhead efforts to create a new, softer image after it was voted the worst of the 100 biggest brands serving the British market by consumer magazine Which?

The decision comes weeks after Chief Executive Michael O‘Leary promised to transform the company’s culture, admitting for the first time that a reputation for treating its passengers badly might have become a problem.

The Irish-based airline, which carries more international passengers than any other carrier, frequently features in European tabloid newspapers with stories of customers charged huge fines for excess baggage or lost boarding passes.

The company will hire a new Director for Sales and Marketing to join an expanded 10-person senior management team and become the company’s main spokesman, according to an advertisement on its website.

The current spokesman is not part of senior management.

O‘Leary has in the past been Ryanair’s de facto spokesman, but at the company’s annual general meeting last month he admitted his brash style might be a liability.

The company also advertised for a new Commercial Director. The two roles will cover the areas of responsibility of outgoing Deputy Chief Executive Michael Cawley.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.