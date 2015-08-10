RPT-Ryanair in talks on feeding long-haul flights for first time

(Repeats to add alerts to text)

DUBLIN, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Ryanair is in talks with International Airlines Group and Aer Lingus and Portugal’s TAP about providing feeder flights to rivals’ long-haul services for the first time, Chief Executive Michael O‘Leary told Reuters on Monday.

The move is a major departure for the Irish airline, Europe’s largest low-cost carrier, which has traditionally shunned transfer passengers due to the costs involved.

Under the possible deal, customers would buy their tickets from Aer Lingus, who would take all responsibility for transferring baggage and dealing with any missed connections, he said.

“We are in active discussions with Aer Lingus here in Dublin, with IAG in the UK and TAP in Portugal,” O‘Leary said.

“I see no reason why it couldn’t happen this winter, November” with Aer Lingus, he said. Talks with IAG relate to possible future long-haul services from Ryanair’s hub at Stansted, he said. (Reporting by Paul Ingrassia, Conor Humphries and Padraic Halpin)