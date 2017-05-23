FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Ryanair could deploy up to 30 planes to Italy if Alitalia cuts services
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
May 23, 2017 / 4:54 PM / 3 months ago

Ryanair could deploy up to 30 planes to Italy if Alitalia cuts services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 23 (Reuters) - Ryanair could deploy up to 30 planes to Italy at short notice if Alitalia collapses or is forced to slash capacity as part of restructuring, the chief executive of the Irish airline Michael O'Leary said on Tuesday.

Alitalia went into administration this month for the second time in less than a decade after workers rejected a restructuring plan.

Ryanair could deploy up to 20 planes at short notice this summer to fill any gap left by Alitalia contracting its short-haul services by moving capacity from other routes and by extending leases on planes, O'Leary told a press conference.

In the coming months Ryanair's capacity for possible redeployment to Italy will increase to 30 planes, O'Leary said.

Reporting by Julia Fioretti; editing by Susan Thomas

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.