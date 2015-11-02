Ryanair lifts profit forecast to upper end of range on fuller planes

DUBLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ryanair on Monday said it expects to post annual profits at the upper end of its forecast range as fuller-than-expected planes lift passenger numbers.

The Irish airline raised its full-year profit forecast by 25 percent in early September on a summer performance boosted by bad weather in northern Europe and the strength of the British pound.

On Monday it said it expects to be at the upper end of that 1.175 billion to 1.225 billion euro ($1.30-$1.35 billion) range and increased its forecast passenger numbers for the year to the end of March to 105 million from 104 million.

“We have enjoyed a bumper summer due to a very rare confluence of favourable events including stronger sterling, adverse weather in northern Europe, reasonably flat industry capacity and further savings on our unhedged fuel,” Chief Executive Michael O‘Leary said.

O‘Leary said he expects Ryanair to be flying 180 million passengers by 2024, up from an earlier forecast of 160 million, due to the lower rate of empty seats.

British Airways owner IAG Lufthansa and Air France-KLM have all reported strong quarterly results on strong demand for summer travel and cheaper fuel. ($1 = 0.9063 euro) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Anand Basu)