FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ryanair lifts profit forecast to upper end of range on fuller planes
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
November 2, 2015 / 6:00 AM / 2 years ago

Ryanair lifts profit forecast to upper end of range on fuller planes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Ryanair on Monday said it expects to post annual profits at the upper end of its forecast range as fuller-than-expected planes lift passenger numbers.

The Irish airline raised its full-year profit forecast by 25 percent in early September on a summer performance boosted by bad weather in northern Europe and the strength of the British pound.

On Monday it said it expects to be at the upper end of that 1.175 billion to 1.225 billion euro ($1.30-$1.35 billion) range and increased its forecast passenger numbers for the year to the end of March to 105 million from 104 million.

“We have enjoyed a bumper summer due to a very rare confluence of favourable events including stronger sterling, adverse weather in northern Europe, reasonably flat industry capacity and further savings on our unhedged fuel,” Chief Executive Michael O‘Leary said.

O‘Leary said he expects Ryanair to be flying 180 million passengers by 2024, up from an earlier forecast of 160 million, due to the lower rate of empty seats.

British Airways owner IAG Lufthansa and Air France-KLM have all reported strong quarterly results on strong demand for summer travel and cheaper fuel. ($1 = 0.9063 euro) (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.