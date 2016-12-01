Ryanair launches package holiday service

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ryanair on Thursday said it had launched a package holiday service, taking on rivals such as Germany's TUI by offering flights packaged with accommodation and transfers for the first time.

It said the service began operating on Wednesday in the United Kingdom and Germany, Europe's two largest package holiday markets, with support from Spain-based tour operator Logitravel and accommodation provider World2Meet.

Ryanair plans to undercut rivals by forgoing the kind of commissions charged by some package holiday firms, Chief Marketing Office Kenny Jacobs said.