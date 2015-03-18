FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Protesters block first Ryanair departure from Copenhagen
March 18, 2015 / 7:32 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Protesters block first Ryanair departure from Copenhagen

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with departure, Ryanair comment)

COPENHAGEN, March 18 (Reuters) - Danish workers surrounded Ryanair’s first flight from Copenhagen to Dublin on Wednesday and delayed its departure by three hours in a protest over employment terms.

The dispute has been rumbling since Ryanair announced new Copenhagen routes in October to Dublin, London, Warsaw and Milan, operated under Irish employment rules. Trade unions argue their workers should be treated under Danish employment rules, generous by most European standards.

Passengers were prevented from boarding the flight by protesters waving Danish flags, who defied police calls to allow the Boeing 737 to leave.

In a statement, Ryanair called on Danish authorities “to take all necessary action to prevent any repeat of this unlawful blockade,” which it said was carried out by “non-Ryanair individuals”.

It said it planned to open its new Copehagen base on schedule next week. (Reporting by Alexander Tange and Sabina Zawadzki in Copenhagen; additional reporting by Conor Humphries in Dublin; Editing by Andrew Heavens and David Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
