a year ago
May 23, 2016 / 5:20 AM / a year ago

Ryanair to cut fares by 7 pct on average this fiscal year as competition grows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, May 23 (Reuters) - Budget carrier Ryanair Holdings PLC said on Monday it plans to cut fares by 7 percent on average this fiscal year to bolster its market share as intensifying competition hits Europe's airline business.

The Irish airline, Europe's largest by passenger numbers, outlined the fares cuts at it reported net profit of 1.24 billion euros ($1.39 billion) for the year ended March 2016, just short of a forecast of 1.25 billion euros compiled in a company poll of analysts' estimates.

Last yeat's net profit was 43 percent more than the 867 million euros reported for the year to March 2015.

Ryanair said in a statement it "cautiously" expected net profit to increase by approximately 13 percent in the year to March 2017, to between 1.38 billion euros and 1.43 billion euros, less than the consensus of 1.47 billion in a poll of over 10 analysts compiled by the company ahead of the results.

$1 = 0.8906 euros Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
