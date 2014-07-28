FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ryanair lifts profit guidance after strong first quarter
July 28, 2014

Ryanair lifts profit guidance after strong first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, July 28 (Reuters) - Ryanair boosted its annual profit guidance on Monday after booking a better-than-expected first quarter in which net income rose 152 percent from a year earlier.

The Irish airline raised its forecast for full year profit to between 620 million euros and 650 million euros in the year to March 2015, up from a range of 580 million euros to 620 million euros previously.

For the three months to June, it earned 197 million euros after tax, better than a forecast of 157 million euros in a poll of analysts conducted by the company and the 78 million euros it made a year ago. (Reporting by Padraic Halpin; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

