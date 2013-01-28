FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 28, 2013 / 6:06 AM / in 5 years

Ryanair ups FY profit forecast on higher fares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Ryanair :

* posts net profit of 18.1 mln eurs in three months to Dec. 31 (vs. f‘cast 5 mln loss)

* Q3 revenue 969 mln eur (vs. f‘cast 904 mln)

* increases net profit forecast for FY to mar 2013 to ‘close to 540 mln eur’ (vs pvs 490 mln-520 mln eur range)

* Average fares up 8 pct in Q3 on strength in UK, Germany and Scandanavia

* Sees fuel cost per pax up 5 pct in FY14 vs 14 pct increase in FY13; FY14 is 75 pct hedged at $97 pbl

* COO see FY14 capacity growth of 2-3 pct; could be 3-4 pct if lower fuel costs allow fewer winter groundings

