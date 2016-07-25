FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2016 / 5:00 AM / a year ago

Ryanair says it's still on track for record profit despite Brexit hit

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN, July 25 (Reuters) - Budget carrier Ryanair Holdings PLC said on Monday it remains on track to post its highest-ever profit this year, despite Britain's vote to leave the European Union, but said it will seek to cushion uncertainties that lie ahead by shifting capacity away from Britain starting this winter.

Europe's largest airline by passenger numbers reiterated a forecast made before the June 23 Brexit referendum that net profit after tax would grow 13 percent in the year to end-March 2017 to between 1.38 billion euros ($1.51 billion) and 1.43 billion euros.

Rival easyJet PLC last week said it was unable to give an earnings forecast in the aftermath of Brexit, a deadly attack in Nice an attempted coup in Turkey, while Germany's Lufthansa warned on profit.

Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said in a statement Ryanair would ameliorate the impact of a fall in fares by shifting capacity away from Britain starting this winter. He said the company faced further disruption if Britain failed to secure access to Europe's Open Skies agreement, but that these risks would be manageable. ($1 = 0.9115 euros)

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

