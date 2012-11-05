FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Ryanair says profits soar 10 percent
#Corrections News
November 5, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-Ryanair says profits soar 10 percent

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Changes to “end-September” from “end-October” in third paragraph; also corrects Reuters instrument code for Aer Lingus in second paragraph)

DUBLIN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Ryanair said profit in the first half jumped 10 percent, beating expectations thanks to higher fares and a lower fuel bill, prompting Europe’s biggest budget airline to raise its guidance for full-year profit.

The Dublin-based airline, which is waiting to hear whether EU regulators will approve its takeover of Aer Lingus, said fares rose 6 percent in the second half, coupled with a surge in passenger numbers during the summer months.

Net profit for the six months to end-September was 596 million euros ($765.6 million), up from 544 million a year ago, ahead of analyst expectations at 564 million. Revenue surged 15 percent to 3.1 billion euros.

The airline lifted its forecast for the year to March to a profit of between 490 million euros and 520 million euros from its previous guidance of 400 million to 440 million euros. ($1 = 0.7785 euros) (Reporting by Lorraine Turner; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
