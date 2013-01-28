FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ryanair sees weakness in average fares in January
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 28, 2013 / 3:06 PM / 5 years ago

Ryanair sees weakness in average fares in January

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Ryanair has seen some weakness in average fares in January and expects them to recover in February and March, chief executive Michael O‘Leary said on Monday.

“I think it will settle down as we go into February and when we go into Easter in March. I think quarter four will be fine,” O‘Leary told an investor conference call. “Having a flat Q4 (to end-March) is partly a function of having a very strong Q3.”

Ryanair raised its full-year profit forecast on Monday after average fares in the three months to December rose 8 percent.

