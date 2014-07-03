FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ryanair moves to operate from Glasgow's premium airport
July 3, 2014

Ryanair moves to operate from Glasgow's premium airport

LONDON, July 3 (Reuters) - Low cost airline Ryanair said it would switch to fly from Glasgow International airport, the Scottish city’s premium airport, dropping a current route from a smaller airport, as it attempts to win more business customers.

Ryanair said on Thursday it would set up a new base at Glasgow International and increase routes and flights between Glasgow and London and Dublin in Ireland, as well as from Edinburgh to London.

The budget carrier had previously operated from Glasgow’s Prestwick airport.

“Ryanair remains committed to its long standing base at Prestwick where the airline has a major maintenance facility and is currently in discussions with Glasgow Prestwick and the Scottish Government, its new owners, to explore growth opportunities to/from Prestwick,” the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)

