Ryanair load factor slips again in August
September 5, 2012

Ryanair load factor slips again in August

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Ryanair saw its load factor - the measurement of average seat sales - fall again in August, slipping one percentage point compared to the same period a year earlier to 88 percent, the company said on Wednesday.

Europe’s largest low-cost airline, which said on Tuesday that it can allay competition concerns about its latest bid for rival Aer Lingus, has seen its load factor either fall year-on-year or remain unchanged in every month since July 2011.

Its passenger numbers continue to grow however and increased to 8.9 million in August, a 9 percent increase from a year ago.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
