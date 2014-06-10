FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ryanair launches 850 mln euros euro bond issue
#Credit Markets
June 10, 2014 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Ryanair launches 850 mln euros euro bond issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 10 (Reuters) - Ryanair Holdings Plc

* Ryanair holdings plc ryanair announces the issue of eur850m euro bond

* Announced that it has issued an eur 850m euro bond at 1.875%, fixed for 7 years

* It is the first ever euro bond debt issuance and is part of its plans to access debt capital markets to source low cost financing for its new 180 boeing 737-800 ng order

* Bond will be listed on irish stock exchange which offers access to investors both in europe and rest of world

* Global coordinator for bond was citibank and joint book runners were bnp paribas, citibank, and deutsche bank

* Ceo says - bond was more than 8 times over-subscribed which reflects very strong demand from investors right across europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

