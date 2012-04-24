Ryder profit up on Fleet, used vehicle sales

* Q1 adjusted EPS 59 cents

* Wall St view 58 cents

* Operating revenue $1.54 bln vs $1.48 bln view

April 24 (Reuters) - Trucking and logistics company Ryder System Inc reported higher quarter profit slightly above forecasts, reflecting the takeover of Fleet Management Solutions, stronger used vehicle sales and growth in its commercial rental business.

The Miami-based company on Tuesday said first-quarter net income rose to $34.3 million from $25.1 million a year before.

Net earnings per share rose to 67 cents from 48 cents a year before.

Excluding items, earnings were 59 cents a share, a penny above the 58 cents expected on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $1.53 billion, above the $1.48 billion forecast by analysts.