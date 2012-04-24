FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ryder profit up on Fleet, used vehicle sales
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2012 / 12:40 PM / in 5 years

Ryder profit up on Fleet, used vehicle sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q1 adjusted EPS 59 cents

* Wall St view 58 cents

* Operating revenue $1.54 bln vs $1.48 bln view

April 24 (Reuters) - Trucking and logistics company Ryder System Inc reported higher quarter profit slightly above forecasts, reflecting the takeover of Fleet Management Solutions, stronger used vehicle sales and growth in its commercial rental business.

The Miami-based company on Tuesday said first-quarter net income rose to $34.3 million from $25.1 million a year before.

Net earnings per share rose to 67 cents from 48 cents a year before.

Excluding items, earnings were 59 cents a share, a penny above the 58 cents expected on average, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose to $1.53 billion, above the $1.48 billion forecast by analysts.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.