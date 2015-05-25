FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ryder shares could rise 30 percent in a year - Barron's
May 25, 2015 / 5:45 AM / 2 years ago

Ryder shares could rise 30 percent in a year - Barron's

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

May 25 (Reuters) - Ryder System Inc’s shares could rise 30 percent in a year as the truck rental company continues to attract first-time leases and expands its out-sourced maintenance services, Barron’s financial newspaper said in its latest issue.

Ryder looks likely to grow its earnings at a double-digit clip over the next few years, while the S&P 500's earnings growth has recently slowed to near zero, the newspaper said. (on.barrons.com/1Rg0j3w)

First-time leases are contributing about a third of the growth of leases overall, the company’s biggest money maker, Barron’s said.

Wall Street expects Ryder’s earnings to grow 17 percent this year, to $6.50 a share, and to top $8 in 2017, Barron’s said.

A rise to $125 per share in a year would put Ryder’s shares at about 17 times forward earnings, where the S&P 500 trades now, the newspaper said.

That is assuming that estimates stay put and Ryder, which has topped estimates in each quarter over the past three years, merely meets them, Barron’s said. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)

