FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-NZ's Ryman profit jumps on rising demand for retirement services
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
May 14, 2014 / 9:06 PM / 3 years ago

RPT-NZ's Ryman profit jumps on rising demand for retirement services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand rest home operator Ryman Healthcare Ltd posted a 42.5 percent jump in full-year profit due to a strong property market and increasing demand for retirement village services, the company said on Thursday.

The country’s largest listed retirement village operator said its net profit after tax was NZ$194.8 million ($168.59 million)compared with NZ$137 million a year ago.

Ryman, which owns 26 retirement villages, declared a dividend of 6.2 cents per share, up from 5.4 cents a year ago.

$1 = 1.1555 New Zealand Dollars Reporting by Naomi Tajitsu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.