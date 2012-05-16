NZ's Ryman Healthcare annual profit surges to record level

WELLINGTON, May 17 (Reuters) - New Zealand rest home operator Ryman Healthcare Ltd. on Thursday reported a 21 percent rise in full year profit and said it expects further growth on higher demand.

The country’s largest listed investor in retirement villages, Ryman said its net profit, including revaluation of its property portfolio, for the year to March 31 was NZ$121 million ($92.4 million) compared with last year’s NZ$100 million.

The underlying profit, which excludes property value changes, was NZ$84 million from NZ$72 million last year.

Analysts had expected a profit around NZ$109 million, and in November, the company said it expected to see at least a 15 percent growth in underlying profit for the full year.

Ryman, which has 24 retirement villages and several more in construction or planning, declared a final dividend of 4.5 cents per share, against 3.8 cents a year earlier.

“We are experiencing strong demand for our villages, which has spurred us on to keep building at the rate of 700 units and beds per annum in New Zealand,” chairman David Kerr said in a statement.

Shares in Ryman, a top-10 company, closed on Wednesday at NZ$3.25. The stock has gained around 17 percent so far this year, compared with a 7.7 percent gain for the benchmark top 50 index.