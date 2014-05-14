NZ's Ryman profit jumps on rising demand for retirement services

WELLINGTON, May 15 (Reuters) - New Zealand rest home operator Ryman Healthcare Ltd posted a 42.5 percent jump in full-year profit do to a strong property market and increasing demand for retirement village services, the company said on Thursday.

The country’s largest listed retirement village operator said its net profit after tax was NZ$194.8 million ($168.59 million)compared with NZ$137 million a year ago.

Ryman, which owns 26 retirement villages, declared a dividend of 6.2 cents per share, up from 5.4 cents a year ago.