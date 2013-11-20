FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
NZ's Ryman Healthcare H1 profit up 14 pct
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
November 20, 2013 / 7:46 PM / 4 years ago

NZ's Ryman Healthcare H1 profit up 14 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand rest home and retirement village operator Ryman Healthcare Ltd reported on Thursday a 14 percent rise in first half profit on improved sales and valuation gains, and said it expected to see a lift in full year earnings.

The company’s net profit for the six months to Sept 30 was NZ$78.4 million ($64.8 millon) against NZ$68.8 million the year before.

Underlying profit, which removes valuation gains, was a record NZ$58.5 million up 22 percent on the previous year.

The company, which operates 26 retirement villages, reported higher sales and has recently expanded into Australia.

It declared a dividend of 5.6 cents a share from 4.6 cents last year.

The company said it was on track to increase its underlying profit by 15 percent.

$1=NZ$1.2094 Gyles Beckford

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.